Hanford chemical vapors trial delayed again
A federal judge has ordered the Richland trial on demands for better protection for Hanford workers delayed until June 11, 2018. It is the third delay requested by plaintiffs and defendants in the trial as they continue to try to reach a settlement out of court through mediation .
