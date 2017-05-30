Founder of Pasco green energy company sentenced for fraud - Fri, 02 Jun 2017 PST

Founder of Pasco green energy company...

Founder of Pasco green energy company sentenced for fraud

A 43-year-old founder of a Pasco renewable energy company has been sentenced more than eight years in prison for defrauding the government of $9.5 million. Scott C. Johnson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. in Richland.

