Founder of Pasco green energy company sentenced for fraud - Fri, 02 Jun 2017 PST
A 43-year-old founder of a Pasco renewable energy company has been sentenced more than eight years in prison for defrauding the government of $9.5 million. Scott C. Johnson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. in Richland.
