Fish for chinook, sockeye, steelhead on Columbia starting Friday

The summer salmon fishing season will open Friday and continue through June 30 on the Columbia River from the McNary Dam up to the Priest Rapids Dam. On the Columbia River from the McNary Dam to the blue bridge in the Tri-Cities, the daily limit is six salmon with up to two adult salmon or one adult salmon and one hatchery steelhead.

