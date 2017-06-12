Employee allegedly snubbed boss, used West Richland company card to pay personal bills

Employee allegedly snubbed boss, used...

The shop manager for a West Richland business has pleaded innocent to allegations she used a company credit card to pay for her Netflix service, a storage rental unit and other personal bills. Christy M. Wheeler, 46, faces an Aug. 21 trial date in Benton County Superior Court on one count of first-degree theft.

