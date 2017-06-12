Employee allegedly snubbed boss, used West Richland company card to pay personal bills
The shop manager for a West Richland business has pleaded innocent to allegations she used a company credit card to pay for her Netflix service, a storage rental unit and other personal bills. Christy M. Wheeler, 46, faces an Aug. 21 trial date in Benton County Superior Court on one count of first-degree theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC