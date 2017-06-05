DARPA Funds Development of New Type of Processor

A completely new kind of non-von-Neumann processor called a HIVE - Hierarchical Identify Verify Exploit - is being funded by the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency to the tune of $80 million over four-and-a-half years. Chipmakers Intel and Qualcomm are participating in the project, along with a national laboratory, a university and a defense contractor North Grumman.

