DARPA Funds Development of New Type of Processor
A completely new kind of non-von-Neumann processor called a HIVE - Hierarchical Identify Verify Exploit - is being funded by the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency to the tune of $80 million over four-and-a-half years. Chipmakers Intel and Qualcomm are participating in the project, along with a national laboratory, a university and a defense contractor North Grumman.
