Candy Mountain Preserve is ready for its close up

Hikers will soon be welcome to walk the first trail from the base to the summit of Candy Mountain. The work on the parking lot is expected to finish in early May. The trail's dedication is scheduled for June 2. Hikers will soon be welcome to walk the first trail from the base to the summit of Candy Mountain.

