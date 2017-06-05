Benton makes the call to unite Mid-Co...

Benton makes the call to unite Mid-Columbia 911 dispatch

A divided and skeptical Benton County Commission voted Tuesday to support an agreement to unite 911 dispatch operations with Franklin County and Pasco early next year. The commission voted 2-1 to endorse a transition plan and interlocal agreement that sets the stage to convert the Southeast Communications Center or SECOMM in Richland into a regional 911 dispatch operation.

