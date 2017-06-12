Annual Audubon picnic set in Richland
The significant contributions of the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society will be reviewed at its annual potluck picnic in Richland. The public is invited to the picnic 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Shelter 2 at Leslie Groves Park.
