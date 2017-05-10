Work begins to stabilize Hanford radi...

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse

12 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Destry Henderson, deputy news manager at the media center in the Federal Building in Richland, gives an update on the collapsed Hanford waste tunnel. A mixture of sand and soil is being slowly added to the breach.

