Welcome to Nuketown USA: A look at the company town of the Hanford site - Sun, 14 May 2017 PST

It's emblazoned on Richland High School and proudly worn by fourth-generation kids, the Bombers, who mostly know it only as one of coolest logos around. But that pride is also embedded into the roots of a company town that raised families, paid off government-built homes and now fuels million-dollar mansions above Badger Canyon.

