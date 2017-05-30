Washington lawmakers want review of Hanford cleanup - Wed, 24 May 2017 PST
In this July 9, 2014, file photo, a sign warns of radioactivity near a wind direction flag indicator at the "C" tank farm on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland. The federal government's watchdog agency should review the cleanup of contaminated waste at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in the wake of a recent tunnel collapse, a bipartisan group from Congress said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May 11
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC