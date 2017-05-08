Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation
Destry Henderson, deputy news manager at the media center in the Federal Building in Richland, says all Hanford personnel have been accounted for and are safe. The last major equipment for the Hanford vitrification plant's Low Activity Waste Facility, a 19-ton caustic scrubber, arrived at the plant this week and was lowered through the 90-foot-high roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC