Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation

Destry Henderson, deputy news manager at the media center in the Federal Building in Richland, says all Hanford personnel have been accounted for and are safe. The last major equipment for the Hanford vitrification plant's Low Activity Waste Facility, a 19-ton caustic scrubber, arrived at the plant this week and was lowered through the 90-foot-high roof.

