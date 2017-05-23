Trump proposes $120M budget cut at nu...

Trump proposes $120M budget cut at nuke site despite trouble

23 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this May 9, 2017, file photo, an emergency sign flashes by the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Richland, Wash. President Donald Trump's proposed budget includes a cut of about $120 million for the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, despite two recent incidents that raised concern about worker safety at the former nuclear weapons production site.

