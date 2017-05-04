Topeka police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond
Topeka police Officer Aaron Bulmer noticed a boy heading toward a pond near a community center on Sunday, April 30, 2017. When the boy fell into the pond, Bulmer immediately jumped in and pulled the boy to safety.
