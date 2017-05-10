The Latest: White House says no emergency at nuclear site

A structure is seen at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Benton County, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Washington state. A portion of an underground tunnel containing rail cars filled with radioactive waste collapsed at a sprawling storage facility in a remote area of Washington state, forcing an evacuation of some workers at the site that made plutonium for nuclear weapons for decades after World War II.

