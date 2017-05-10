The dangerous trains underneath the H...

The dangerous trains underneath the Hanford tunnel breach

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The tunnel that was breached at Hanford Site on Tuesday morning has been an environmental threat for some 20 years. The chain of events that make the trains buried beneath the soil have been a danger long after Hanford shut down production in 1997.

Richland, WA

