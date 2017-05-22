Temporary cover placed over breached at Hanford

Heavy plastic was pulled over the top of a Hanford waste storage tunnel on Saturday, helping keep the radioactive contents of the tunnel contained while a more permanent fix is planned. A 360-foot-long tunnel at the nuclear reservation's PUREX processing plant was discovered to be partially collapsed on May 9. "Since this event began, our focus has been on protecting our workers, the public and the environment," said Doug Shoop, manager of the DOE Richland Operations Office.

