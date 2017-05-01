Swadee Thai keeps Asian tradition alive on Pascoa s Road 68
Twenty years after they first brought Thai cuisine to Sunnyside, Uvadee and Jerry Harden have returned to the hospitality business with a Pasco location. The West Richland couple purchased the former Baan Khun Ya Thai restaurant, 5109 N. Road 68, two months ago and renamed it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC