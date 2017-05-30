See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur
Highway 1 at Mud Creek in Big Sur remains closed as "significant" amounts of dirt and rock continue to slide down the slope from above. This video taken from a Monterey County Sheriff's Office airplane shows the massive slide, which "went from bad to worse" over the May 20, 2017, weekend.
