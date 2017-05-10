Roof failure was at a one-of-a-kind Hanford tunnel system
The nuclear reservation near Richland produced plutonium for the nation's nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War by irradiating uranium fuel and then using huge chemical processing plants to extract the plutonium. PUREX was the last of five processing plants built.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|10 hr
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC