Richland Bomb Squad checks sleeping b...

Richland Bomb Squad checks sleeping bag for Kennewick police

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A suspicious sleeping bag on top of payphone in Kennewick was determined to be harmless by the Richland Bomb Squad on Wednesday. Kennewick police said two people went to an unnamed Kennewick hardware store on Monday and asked for common components used to make an explosive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Wed AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy Wed AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr 29 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb '17 Khomeini c 3
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC