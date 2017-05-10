Richland Bomb Squad checks sleeping bag for Kennewick police
A suspicious sleeping bag on top of payphone in Kennewick was determined to be harmless by the Richland Bomb Squad on Wednesday. Kennewick police said two people went to an unnamed Kennewick hardware store on Monday and asked for common components used to make an explosive.
