One call for Pasco police leads to stabbing, chase and gunshot
Under lighting and amidst thunder Pasco police handled a group fight, stabbing, foot chase, gunshot and used a Taser, all from one call. At 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning officers responded to a report of a group fighting in the parking lot of the Loyalty Inn, 1800 W. Lewis St., according to Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC