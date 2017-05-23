MOD Pizza, Ulta Beauty make Richland debut Friday
The latest additions to Richland's Vintner Square in the Queensgate area debut with ribbon cuttings and customer specials Friday. MOD is one of Washington's fastest rising business successes with growth fueled by more than $100 million in private equity investment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May 11
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC