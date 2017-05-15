Man with shotgun robs Hais Market, sh...

Man with shotgun robs Hais Market, shoots at bystander

12 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

According to officers, the man entered the store Sunday evening, showed the clerk that he had a shotgun and demanded money. He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money, firing one round at a person walking into the business as he was leaving.

