Major Emergency At Hanford Nuclear Waste Site Overshadowed by Trump-Comey Controversy

A major emergency at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, WA prompted state officials to order workers at the nuclear waste site to take shelter on Tuesday, May 9. A 20-square foot hole collapsed in the roof of a tunnel used to house contaminated material, and the Department of Energy declared an emergency situation at the site. The Hanford Nuclear Reservation is located near the Columbia River, the largest river in the Pacific Northwest region and the primary source of fresh water to numerous communities along its route.

