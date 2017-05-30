Longtime Richland principal and teach...

Longtime Richland principal and teacher dies after battle with cancer

Wednesday May 24

Paul Dann, 60, a longtime Richland School District teacher and principal, died Tuesday in Richland after a roughly six-year battle with kidney cancer. A graduate of Washington State University and the University of Washington, he began as a second-grade teacher at Sacajawea Elementary School in 1979, then moved into a fourth-grade classroom in the 1990s.

Richland, WA

