Hanford worker protection trial delayed again
It is the second time this year U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice in Spokane has agreed to postpone the trial as the parties pursue mediation talks. The parties in the case have made progress in settlement talks but have not reached an agreement, they told the judge last week.
