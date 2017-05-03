Hanford Site exceeds recycling goals
The Hanford Site , a former U.S. defense program site that produced plutonium in Richland, Washington, has exceeded its annual recycling goals, a report by KNDO/KNDU says . Mission Support Alliance LLC , the site services provider for the U.S. Department of Energy also based in Richland, Washington, set a goal to divert at least 50 percent of nonhazardous solid waste and 50 percent construction and demolition debris from landfills, the report says.
