Hanford Site exceeds recycling goals

The Hanford Site , a former U.S. defense program site that produced plutonium in Richland, Washington, has exceeded its annual recycling goals, a report by KNDO/KNDU says . Mission Support Alliance LLC , the site services provider for the U.S. Department of Energy also based in Richland, Washington, set a goal to divert at least 50 percent of nonhazardous solid waste and 50 percent construction and demolition debris from landfills, the report says.

