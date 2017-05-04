Hanford contractor helps Reach with $...

Hanford contractor helps Reach with $50,000 donation

Thursday

The new executive director of the Reach in Richland is starting her leadership of the museum with a $50,000 donation. Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance made the donation Thursday and held a reception to allow new Executive Director Rosanna Sharpe to meet members of the community.

