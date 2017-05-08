Employees Evacuated from Washington N...

Employees Evacuated from Washington Nuclear Site

Read more: Government Executive

Officials at the Energy Department's Richland, Wash., office declared an emergency at the Hanford Nuclear Site Tuesday morning after the ground sank above a portion of an underground tunnel containing rail cars of nuclear waste . The emergency was declared at 8:26 a.m. local time, and employees have been evacuated from the portion of the site affected - the 200 East Area - while others have been instructed to remain indoors as a precautionary measure.

