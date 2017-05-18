Eat All About It: Ethos Bakery sittin...

Eat All About It: Ethos Bakery sitting pretty after crosstown move

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Ethos left one of two ovens at its original bakery at the Port of Benton. The second, more portable oven, moved with Ethos to Queensgate Drive and Keene Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May 11 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May 10 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May 10 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr 29 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC