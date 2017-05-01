Day of Solidarity, United We Stand event in Pasco
Carl Baker of the Tri-City Democrats talks about the "Day of Solidarity, United We Stand" event held at Volunteer Park in Pasco. An estimated 75 people participated at the rally.
