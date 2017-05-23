Crews cover partially-collapsed tunnel at nuclear site
Workers have placed a protective cover over a partially-collapsed tunnel filled with radioactive waste on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The U.S. Department of Energy said workers finished installing the cover over the weekend at the former plutonium production site near Richland, Washington.
