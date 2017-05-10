Consolidating Tri-City 911 clears big...

Consolidating Tri-City 911 clears biggest hurdle yet

Consolidating 911 operations moved a step closer to reality Thursday when the Benton County Emergency Services Board approved plans to transition Franklin County dispatch services into its system. The plan will guide how Benton County absorbs dispatch responsibilities for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Pasco Police and Fire Departments.

