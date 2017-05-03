Budget deal provides solid budget for...

Budget deal provides solid budget for Hanford

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

That bipartisan deal to fund the federal government through September would provide a solid budget for the Hanford Nuclear Reservation if approved this week. The proposed budget for the current fiscal year would be $2.3 billion, according to the agreement worked out Sunday night by Republican and Democrat negotiators.

Richland, WA

