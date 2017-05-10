Biological Activity Found to Affect A...

Biological Activity Found to Affect Aerosols Produced from Sea Spray

Chemists have discovered that tiny particulate matter called aerosols lofted into the atmosphere by sea spray and the bursting of bubbles at the ocean's surface are chemically altered by the presence of biological activity. Their finding, published in this week's issue of the journal Chem, is a critical discovery that should improve the accuracy of future atmospheric and climate models.

