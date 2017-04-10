Workers, bidders will have to wait longer to hear Hanforda s new contracting plan
The Department of Energy may not release a master plan for new Hanford contracts for a few months longer, according to information provided at a virtual question-and-answer session about Hanford environmental cleanup. The new contracting strategy is expected to shape the way work that will cost taxpayers billions of dollars is divided up at the nuclear reservation and which companies will employ more than 6,000 Hanford workers over the next decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC