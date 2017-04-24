Work starts on new Kennewick dual language elementary
Kennewick's 17th elementary school soon will be sprouting up on the recently cleared land where Desert Hills Middle School once stood. The school board agreed to hire Richland-based Fowler General Construction for $16.5 million to build the two-story elementary.
