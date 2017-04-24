Two-car Kennewick crash stopped traff...

Two-car Kennewick crash stopped traffic on Highway 395 into Pasco

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Four people were injured Friday night in a two-car crash in Kennewick that backed up southbound traffic on Highway 395 into Pasco. Keith A. Smith, 76, was cited for failing to yield to the other driver in the 8:35 p.m. collision at the Yelm Street intersection, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar 28 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb '17 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,542,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC