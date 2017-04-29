Trump's effect on the region - Sat, 2...

Trump's effect on the region - Sat, 29 Apr 2017 PST

The Spokane Transit Authority is moving forward with plans to build the voter-approved, 6-mile Central City Line from Browne's Addition to the Spokane Community Colleges, though Trump's proposed budget would eliminate the grant program that local officials had hoped would fund $54 million of the $72 million cost. The STA board voted earlier this month to apply for the federal grant in hopes that Congress ignores the recommendation.

