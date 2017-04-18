Troopers: Driver intoxicated in Pasco rollover at highway interchange
A 21-year-old Pasco woman is suspected of driving under the influence early Saturday when she rolled her car on the ramp from Highway 395 to westbound Interstate 182. Emily M. Torres was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland to be treated for her injuries, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
