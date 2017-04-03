Tri-City Audi dealership sold, moves to Richland
Town & Country acquired the Audi assets from Overturf and moved the business to its Aaron Drive location, fronting Interstate 182 in Richland. The Audi dealership is temporarily housed at the former Budget Rent-A-Car spot next to Town & Country's BMW business.
