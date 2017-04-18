Tri-Cities Prepares To Celebrate Science On Earth Day
Climate scientist Steve Ghan plans to speak at the Celebration Of Science before a march for science on Saturday afternoon in Richland, Washington. The March For Science in Washington, D.C., is happening this Saturday on Earth Day.
