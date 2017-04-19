Seamus McGravy Grows Up

Comedians don't tend to be as level-headed as Jeremiah Coughlan. The 35-year-old Portlander is so pragmatic and humble about his place in the stand-up scene that, as we talked about his career over breakfast recently, I kept bracing myself for a streak of frustration or disgust to color his outlook, maybe while discussing his upcoming show at a casino in his former hometown of Richland, Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.