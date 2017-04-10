Richland police offer Conversation with a Cop on Wednesday

Officers from the Richland Police Department are available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the south Richland restaurant at 2150 Keene Rd. The Conversation with a Cop program is an opportunity to speak with officers in an informal setting over a cup of coffee. It is a time to ask a question or voice a concern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.