Richland one vote away from $20 car r...

Richland one vote away from $20 car registration fee

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

If the ordinance is approved, the city would begin collecting the fee in 2018 on about 40,000 vehicles registered in the city. The roughly $850,000 per year generated from the increase will be split between two initiatives - bonds for the planned Duportail bridge and money to pay for maintaining the city's streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar 28 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb '17 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,048 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC