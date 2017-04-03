Richland motorcycle rider lays down bike to avoid car
To avoid hitting a car that pulled out in front of him, John Green, 55, of Richland, laid down his motorcycle on Monday. He avoided hitting the car on Columbia Center Boulevard but received minor injuries and was taken to a Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be checked out, according to Richland police.
