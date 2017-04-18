Richland man hospitalized after being struck by SUV

A Richland man received a head injury when hit by an SUV backing out of a parking space in Kennewick on Wednesday. Harold Andrew Christy, 86, of Richland, was walking to his own car when a 2013 Toyota Highlander struck him when backing up in the parking lot at Coyote Bob's Roadhouse Casino at 3012 W. Kennewick Ave., according to Kennewick police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.