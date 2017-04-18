Richland homeowners recover after flooding
Homeowners on Bridle Drive in Richland nearly lost everything Friday afternoon when a canal overtopped with debris and flooded the streets. Kennewick Irrigation District and Richland Public Works were on scene and had everything cleaned up by Saturday.
