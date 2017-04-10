Richland class will train volunteer a...

Richland class will train volunteer a oeweather spottersa

A two-hour training class will be offered at 6 p.m. Thursday at Benton County Emergency Management, 651 Truman Ave., Richland. Volunteers continue their usual daily routine and work schedule, but call in information to the Pendleton office to help forecasters track storms and alert the public to dangerous weather situations.

